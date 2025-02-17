83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine

83 out of 147 drones launched by Russia over Ukraine at night were shot down in 10 regions, and another 59 enemy imitator drones were detected, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 17, the enemy attacked with 147 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 83 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa regions - the Air Force reported on social media.

59 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown