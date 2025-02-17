83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43855 views
09:54 AM • 43855 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69005 views
09:29 AM • 69005 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104657 views
09:20 AM • 104657 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72428 views
08:41 AM • 72428 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116609 views
06:23 AM • 116609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100896 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113042 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116700 views
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116700 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152784 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109570 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 83783 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83783 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 50532 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50532 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 78027 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 78027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 36398 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104657 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104657 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143481 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143481 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175854 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 36398 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 78027 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 78027 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134064 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135964 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135964 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164250 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164250 views
83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine

83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26436 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. Air defense forces shot down 83 attack drones, detected 59 imitator drones, and damaged 4 regions.

83 out of 147 drones launched by Russia over Ukraine at night were shot down in 10 regions, and another 59 enemy imitator drones were detected, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 17, the enemy attacked with 147 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 83 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa regions

- the Air Force reported on social media.

59 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown
17.02.25, 08:37 • 28781 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

