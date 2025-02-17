Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8641 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51779 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75698 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76975 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117856 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101143 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113068 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116713 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153646 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89806 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57310 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25338 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86752 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46716 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153645 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144264 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86752 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134382 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136285 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164522 views
Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28782 views

A 20-year-old man was injured in a nighttime UAV attack on Kyiv region. Private houses, cars and industrial premises in Obukhiv, Vyshgorod, Fastiv and Boryspil districts were damaged.

A 21-year-old man was injured in a nighttime enemy drone attack on Kyiv region, damaging a production shop, warehouses, private houses, and cars in four districts, said Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Details

"Another nighttime enemy attack using a UAV in Kyiv region. Civilian settlements are under attack. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets have been shot down. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," Kalashnyk said.

Unfortunately, a person was injured in the attack in Boryspil district. A man born in 2003 sustained an arm injury. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

Damage, he said, was recorded in four districts:

  • Obukhiv district: three private houses and two cars were damaged.
    • Vyshhorod district: the attack caused a fire in a production shop. The fire was quickly extinguished.
      • Fastiv district: fire in a warehouse. The fire was extinguished.
        • Boryspil district: a private house was damaged.

          The regional police showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

          Julia Shramko

          WarKyiv region
          kyivKyiv

          Contact us about advertising