Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown

A 21-year-old man was injured in a nighttime enemy drone attack on Kyiv region, damaging a production shop, warehouses, private houses, and cars in four districts, said Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Details

"Another nighttime enemy attack using a UAV in Kyiv region. Civilian settlements are under attack. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets have been shot down. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," Kalashnyk said.

Unfortunately, a person was injured in the attack in Boryspil district. A man born in 2003 sustained an arm injury. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot. - Kalashnyk wrote.

Damage, he said, was recorded in four districts:

Obukhiv district: three private houses and two cars were damaged.

Vyshhorod district: the attack caused a fire in a production shop. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Fastiv district: fire in a warehouse. The fire was extinguished.

Boryspil district: a private house was damaged.

The regional police showed the consequences of the enemy attack.