EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff block

The European Union has stated that the United States must fulfill its trade commitments, despite the US Supreme Court's decision to block part of the large-scale tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. AP News reports this, according to UNN.

According to the agency, the European Commission has called on Washington for "full clarity" regarding further actions in trade policy and emphasized that the current situation does not contribute to the "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" transatlantic trade that the parties had previously agreed upon.

This refers to the joint EU-US statement from August 2025, which provides for a trade agreement with a fixed tariff rate of 15% on 70% of European goods exported to the US. At the same time, Donald Trump, after the court's decision, announced his intention to raise global tariffs to 15%, which caused concern in Brussels.

Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, called the actions of the American administration "tariff chaos" and stated that he would propose suspending the ratification process of the agreement. According to him, the situation creates increasing uncertainty for the EU and other US trading partners.

The European Commission emphasized that "an agreement is an agreement," and the European Union, as the largest trading partner of the United States, expects the agreements to be fulfilled without additional tariff increases beyond the agreed limit.

According to Eurostat, the volume of trade in goods and services between the EU and the US in 2024 amounted to 1.7 trillion euros, or an average of 4.6 billion euros per day.

