EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff block

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 10977 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 16537 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 20318 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 36142 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 45568 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 38094 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 61511 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 63495 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41377 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38421 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Menu
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22February 22, 07:37 AM • 13561 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - one person killed, 8 rescuedPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 07:57 AM • 5832 views
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the regionPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 10:36 AM • 5276 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 15139 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM • 12052 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 72512 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 82123 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 91275 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 103895 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 141959 views
Gold

EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff block

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The European Union is urging the US to adhere to trade agreements following a court decision that blocked some of Trump's tariffs. The European Commission is demanding clarity on future policy due to concerns about tariff increases.

EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff block

The European Union has stated that the United States must fulfill its trade commitments, despite the US Supreme Court's decision to block part of the large-scale tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. AP News reports this, according to UNN.

According to the agency, the European Commission has called on Washington for "full clarity" regarding further actions in trade policy and emphasized that the current situation does not contribute to the "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" transatlantic trade that the parties had previously agreed upon.

This refers to the joint EU-US statement from August 2025, which provides for a trade agreement with a fixed tariff rate of 15% on 70% of European goods exported to the US. At the same time, Donald Trump, after the court's decision, announced his intention to raise global tariffs to 15%, which caused concern in Brussels.

Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, called the actions of the American administration "tariff chaos" and stated that he would propose suspending the ratification process of the agreement. According to him, the situation creates increasing uncertainty for the EU and other US trading partners.

The European Commission emphasized that "an agreement is an agreement," and the European Union, as the largest trading partner of the United States, expects the agreements to be fulfilled without additional tariff increases beyond the agreed limit.

According to Eurostat, the volume of trade in goods and services between the EU and the US in 2024 amounted to 1.7 trillion euros, or an average of 4.6 billion euros per day.

Recall

The European Commission was called upon to intervene in the conflict between Ukraine and Hungary regarding the blocked Russian oil pipeline, which is hindering the provision of an emergency EU loan to Ukraine. Hungary blocked a 90 billion euro loan after the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was damaged due to Russian attacks.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

