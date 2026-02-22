On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian diplomatic mission in Seoul displayed a 15-meter banner with a victory slogan on the facade of its building. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea officially appealed to the embassy with a demand to remove the banner, calling the public demonstration of support for the illegal war unacceptable. This is reported by Koreaherald, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to visual propaganda with the inscription "Victory will be ours", Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev publicly praised the participation of North Korean troops in hostilities on the side of the Russian Federation during a briefing in Seoul.

Russia increases reliance on foreign mercenaries due to critical losses at the front – British Ministry of Defense

The diplomat emphasized that Moscow "will not forget" Pyongyang's assistance in the battles against Ukrainian forces, which caused particular outrage in South Korea, which officially considers the DPRK its main adversary. Such statements indicate a change in the strategy of the Russian mission, which previously refrained from holding loud public events for the anniversary of the invasion.

We expressed concern to the Russian side, as such actions violate the UN Charter and negatively affect bilateral relations. The placement of such messages only provokes public sentiment in the country and creates unnecessary tension. - stated the South Korean foreign policy agency.

International community reaction and plans for public events

European diplomats working in Seoul have already expressed their solidarity with the position of the South Korean Foreign Ministry and condemned the actions of the Russian side.

Despite the protests, the Russian embassy informed local police of its intention to hold a public rally on Wednesday, which will be the first such gathering in recent years. Interestingly, a similar Russian representation in Tokyo is currently avoiding such radical steps and does not display military banners on its buildings.

10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy