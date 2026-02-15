British Defense Minister John Healey announced a significant change in the structure of the Russian occupation forces, which are increasingly relying on foreign fighters. Due to the Kremlin's inability to promptly replace losses with its own resources, the Russian army is turning into a composite formation of recruits from Asian and African countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to British intelligence and Ukrainian reports, thousands of mercenaries from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria, and Senegal are currently fighting on Russia's side. John Healey emphasized that many of them end up in the war not of their own free will, but through manipulation and pressure.

They are often recruited under false pretenses and coerced into participation under duress, not necessarily realizing that they are destined for the Russian meat grinder on the front lines of Ukraine. – noted the British Defense Minister.

Healey paid special attention to the presence of DPRK troops, whose number in the Russian forces is estimated at approximately 17,000 people. Such a reinforcement indicates a deep personnel crisis in the Russian General Staff, as the number of killed occupiers in January exceeded the number of recruits by 9,000 people.

Depletion of Kremlin resources and effectiveness of Ukrainian drones

The Ukrainian command aims to increase enemy losses to 50,000 people per month by the summer of 2026. Already now, in certain sections of the front, the ratio of losses has significantly changed in favor of Ukraine.

According to the British minister, the successful use of drones has allowed the Defense Forces to more effectively destroy enemy manpower.

Putin likes to give the impression that they are making relentless and inevitable progress, but he is weaker than he was and more dependent on foreign fighters. – Healey emphasized

He added that in some sections of the front, the number of losses among Russians for each Ukrainian loss has increased from six to 25 people. Despite the fact that Russia retains the ability to continue combat operations thanks to industrial production and China's support, the growing shortage of trained personnel casts doubt on Moscow's narrative of "inevitable victory."

