$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 16887 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 22804 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 20649 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 21981 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 59204 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 45749 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 40454 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 31849 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30351 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 25346 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.2m/s
94%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian drone attacked medical facility in Sumy regionFebruary 15, 10:00 AM • 5360 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeysFebruary 15, 10:10 AM • 16702 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - KallasFebruary 15, 11:01 AM • 12077 views
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 9216 views
Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikesFebruary 15, 12:18 PM • 5922 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 16885 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 93047 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 150665 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 82883 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 99249 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 13400 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 21961 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 20891 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 23936 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 48508 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating

Russia increases reliance on foreign mercenaries due to critical losses at the front – British Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Russian army is increasingly relying on foreign fighters from Asia and Africa due to its inability to replace losses. Thousands of mercenaries from various countries are fighting for Russia, often under pressure and deception.

Russia increases reliance on foreign mercenaries due to critical losses at the front – British Ministry of Defense

British Defense Minister John Healey announced a significant change in the structure of the Russian occupation forces, which are increasingly relying on foreign fighters. Due to the Kremlin's inability to promptly replace losses with its own resources, the Russian army is turning into a composite formation of recruits from Asian and African countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to British intelligence and Ukrainian reports, thousands of mercenaries from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria, and Senegal are currently fighting on Russia's side. John Healey emphasized that many of them end up in the war not of their own free will, but through manipulation and pressure.

They are often recruited under false pretenses and coerced into participation under duress, not necessarily realizing that they are destined for the Russian meat grinder on the front lines of Ukraine.

– noted the British Defense Minister.

Healey paid special attention to the presence of DPRK troops, whose number in the Russian forces is estimated at approximately 17,000 people. Such a reinforcement indicates a deep personnel crisis in the Russian General Staff, as the number of killed occupiers in January exceeded the number of recruits by 9,000 people.

Depletion of Kremlin resources and effectiveness of Ukrainian drones

The Ukrainian command aims to increase enemy losses to 50,000 people per month by the summer of 2026. Already now, in certain sections of the front, the ratio of losses has significantly changed in favor of Ukraine.

Kenya accuses Russia of recruiting its citizens for war13.02.26, 02:54 • 5511 views

According to the British minister, the successful use of drones has allowed the Defense Forces to more effectively destroy enemy manpower.

Putin likes to give the impression that they are making relentless and inevitable progress, but he is weaker than he was and more dependent on foreign fighters.

– Healey emphasized

He added that in some sections of the front, the number of losses among Russians for each Ukrainian loss has increased from six to 25 people. Despite the fact that Russia retains the ability to continue combat operations thanks to industrial production and China's support, the growing shortage of trained personnel casts doubt on Moscow's narrative of "inevitable victory."

From Kenya to the Donbas "kill zone": GUR reported the elimination of a group of Kenyan mercenaries near Lyman06.02.26, 12:15 • 3287 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
John Healey
Cuba
Bloomberg L.P.
Senegal
Nigeria
Nepal
India
China
Ukraine
Pakistan