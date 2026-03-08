Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in Tehran

Israel has begun attacking oil storage facilities in Iran as part of the next phase of the war. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, UNN reports.

It is noted that, according to the Israeli military, on Saturday evening they struck fuel facilities in Tehran that supply fuel to "various consumers, including military formations in Iran."

This is a significant blow, which is an additional step in increasing damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime. - stated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Meanwhile, a video released online shows flames and smoke rising from the Shahrani oil refinery in Tehran.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces began a new phase of the military operation, striking key infrastructure facilities in Tehran.

