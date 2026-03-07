"Today Iran will receive a very strong blow": Trump threatened to expand the list of Iranian targets

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran could face new strikes, and the list of potential targets could be expanded. He wrote about this on his Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

In his post, Trump stated that Iran, according to him, "is being defeated" by US and Israeli strikes and was forced to promise neighboring Middle Eastern countries to stop attacks.

Iran's President promised an end to strikes on neighboring Persian Gulf countries, but with a caveat

"Iran, which is now being hit hard, has apologized to its neighbors in the Middle East and promised not to open fire on them again. They made this promise only because of continuous US and Israeli attacks," Trump wrote.

He also stated that Iran is no longer the "bully of the Middle East," but on the contrary, has turned into the "loser of the region."

At the same time, the American president warned of a possible expansion of the target list.

Today, Iran will receive a very strong blow! Areas and groups of people that were not even considered targets before are under serious consideration for complete destruction and imminent death. – Trump stated.

Trump added that these decisions could be made due to, in his words, "Iran's bad behavior."

Recall

Donald Trump privately considered deploying a limited contingent of troops to Iran. The plan involves uranium control and oil cooperation with the new government.