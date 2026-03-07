$43.810.0050.900.00
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"Today Iran will receive a very strong blow": Trump threatened to expand the list of Iranian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

Donald Trump announced the possibility of attacks on new areas and groups of people in Iran. The US President called the country a regional loser due to constant shelling.

"Today Iran will receive a very strong blow": Trump threatened to expand the list of Iranian targets

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran could face new strikes, and the list of potential targets could be expanded. He wrote about this on his Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

In his post, Trump stated that Iran, according to him, "is being defeated" by US and Israeli strikes and was forced to promise neighboring Middle Eastern countries to stop attacks.

Iran's President promised an end to strikes on neighboring Persian Gulf countries, but with a caveat07.03.26, 13:56 • 1982 views

"Iran, which is now being hit hard, has apologized to its neighbors in the Middle East and promised not to open fire on them again. They made this promise only because of continuous US and Israeli attacks," Trump wrote.

He also stated that Iran is no longer the "bully of the Middle East," but on the contrary, has turned into the "loser of the region."

At the same time, the American president warned of a possible expansion of the target list.

Today, Iran will receive a very strong blow! Areas and groups of people that were not even considered targets before are under serious consideration for complete destruction and imminent death.

– Trump stated.

Trump added that these decisions could be made due to, in his words, "Iran's bad behavior."

Recall

Donald Trump privately considered deploying a limited contingent of troops to Iran. The plan involves uranium control and oil cooperation with the new government.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Truth Social
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran