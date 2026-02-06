The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released data on further losses among foreign legionnaires recruited by Russia for combat operations. In the area of Lyman, Donetsk region, the bodies of Kenyan citizens were found who had arrived for the war, lured by promises of quick money from Russian recruiters. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to military intelligence, the liquidated individuals are Ombwori Denis Bagaka and Wahome Simon Gititu. Their remains were found next to the body of another previously eliminated Kenyan – Clinton Nyapara Mogesa. The investigation established that all three worked in security companies in Qatar before participating in the war, where they had stable incomes, but decided to become mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR

The Russian side actively uses foreigners as "cannon fodder," sending them to assault units in the most dangerous sections of the front. The story of these Kenyans has become a clear example of how promises of big money turn into a one-way ticket to a "kill zone" in eastern Ukraine.

Warning for foreign citizens

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine once again calls on foreigners not to succumb to the manipulations of Russian special services and to avoid any cooperation with the aggressor state. A trip to Russia for the purpose of earning money in the war ends for most mercenaries in "suicide" assault groups with no chance of survival.

Mercenary from the Philippines eliminated in Donetsk region, thrown into a "meat assault" by Russians – HUR

Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that everyone who crosses the border of Ukraine with weapons in hand on the side of the occupiers becomes a legitimate target for the Defense Forces. The Main Directorate of Intelligence continues to track and identify foreign militants so that the world knows the truth about the true cost of Russian recruitment.

In December, Russia recruited over 150 foreigners from 25 countries for the war - intelligence