Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
From Kenya to the Donbas "kill zone": GUR reported the elimination of a group of Kenyan mercenaries near Lyman

Kyiv • UNN

The GUR reported the elimination of three Kenyan mercenaries near Lyman who were working for the Russian Federation. They arrived at the war, lured by promises of earnings.

From Kenya to the Donbas "kill zone": GUR reported the elimination of a group of Kenyan mercenaries near Lyman

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released data on further losses among foreign legionnaires recruited by Russia for combat operations. In the area of Lyman, Donetsk region, the bodies of Kenyan citizens were found who had arrived for the war, lured by promises of quick money from Russian recruiters. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to military intelligence, the liquidated individuals are Ombwori Denis Bagaka and Wahome Simon Gititu. Their remains were found next to the body of another previously eliminated Kenyan – Clinton Nyapara Mogesa. The investigation established that all three worked in security companies in Qatar before participating in the war, where they had stable incomes, but decided to become mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR31.01.26, 16:01 • 3463 views

The Russian side actively uses foreigners as "cannon fodder," sending them to assault units in the most dangerous sections of the front. The story of these Kenyans has become a clear example of how promises of big money turn into a one-way ticket to a "kill zone" in eastern Ukraine.

Warning for foreign citizens

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine once again calls on foreigners not to succumb to the manipulations of Russian special services and to avoid any cooperation with the aggressor state. A trip to Russia for the purpose of earning money in the war ends for most mercenaries in "suicide" assault groups with no chance of survival.

Mercenary from the Philippines eliminated in Donetsk region, thrown into a "meat assault" by Russians – HUR26.01.26, 12:23 • 3216 views

Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that everyone who crosses the border of Ukraine with weapons in hand on the side of the occupiers becomes a legitimate target for the Defense Forces. The Main Directorate of Intelligence continues to track and identify foreign militants so that the world knows the truth about the true cost of Russian recruitment.

In December, Russia recruited over 150 foreigners from 25 countries for the war - intelligence26.12.25, 12:57 • 3054 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kenya
Qatar
Ukraine