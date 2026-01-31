From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 4632 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 11445 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 12756 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 12363 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16121 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10298 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24314 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43424 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48380 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29227 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.3m/s
74%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 13747 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 17272 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 20464 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 12300 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideo08:22 AM • 9354 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16135 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48385 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 31115 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 35841 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 39100 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 6676 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 12520 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 18563 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 17973 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 18066 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) eliminated Kenyan citizen Clinton Nyapara Mogesu, born in 1997, in the Donetsk direction. He signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence after working in Qatar and died during a "meat assault."

From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of another foreign mercenary who fought as part of the Russian occupation forces. The body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, born in 1997, was discovered by military intelligence officers at one of the captured positions in the Donetsk direction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Before the full-scale invasion, Mogesa lived and worked in Qatar, but later signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. After extremely brief training, the Kenyan was sent to an assault unit, where he soon died during another "meat assault." It is indicative that the Russian command did not evacuate the body of its soldier, and his family in Kenya did not receive any payments or official explanations regarding the fate of their relative.

Mercenary from the Philippines eliminated in Donetsk region, thrown into a "meat assault" by Russians – HUR26.01.26, 12:23 • 3148 views

During the inspection of the eliminated mercenary's belongings, intelligence officers found passports of two more Kenyan citizens. This suggests that Russia continues to massively recruit foreigners as a cheap resource, using them to exhaust Ukrainian defense without any guarantees of survival.

Warning for foreign citizens

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine once again calls on foreigners to avoid any trips to the Russian Federation, especially for the purpose of illegal employment. The case of Clinton Mogesa demonstrates that even being in a safe country like Qatar does not protect against deception by Russian recruiters. For the aggressor's army, foreign citizens are just expendable material, thrown into battle without proper training and chances of survival.

In December, Russia recruited over 150 foreigners from 25 countries for the war - intelligence26.12.25, 12:57 • 2996 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kenya
Qatar