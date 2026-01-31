The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of another foreign mercenary who fought as part of the Russian occupation forces. The body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, born in 1997, was discovered by military intelligence officers at one of the captured positions in the Donetsk direction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Before the full-scale invasion, Mogesa lived and worked in Qatar, but later signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. After extremely brief training, the Kenyan was sent to an assault unit, where he soon died during another "meat assault." It is indicative that the Russian command did not evacuate the body of its soldier, and his family in Kenya did not receive any payments or official explanations regarding the fate of their relative.

During the inspection of the eliminated mercenary's belongings, intelligence officers found passports of two more Kenyan citizens. This suggests that Russia continues to massively recruit foreigners as a cheap resource, using them to exhaust Ukrainian defense without any guarantees of survival.

Warning for foreign citizens

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine once again calls on foreigners to avoid any trips to the Russian Federation, especially for the purpose of illegal employment. The case of Clinton Mogesa demonstrates that even being in a safe country like Qatar does not protect against deception by Russian recruiters. For the aggressor's army, foreign citizens are just expendable material, thrown into battle without proper training and chances of survival.

