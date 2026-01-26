$43.140.03
Mercenary from the Philippines eliminated in Donetsk region, thrown into a "meat assault" by Russians – HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

The HUR reports the elimination of Filipino citizen John Patrick, who fought for Russia and died during a "meat assault" in the Donetsk direction. His training lasted only a week, after which he was sent to the front line.

Mercenary from the Philippines eliminated in Donetsk region, thrown into a "meat assault" by Russians – HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines who fought as part of the Russian occupation forces in the Donetsk direction. The body of the foreigner was found among other invaders after an unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kramatorsk district. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, the eliminated mercenary was John Patrick, who served in the 9th assault company of the 144th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces. According to intelligence, the Filipino did not speak Russian, and among his personal belongings, he only had a weapon and a note with the commander's contacts. An analysis of the deceased's seized gadgets showed that his training before being sent to the front line lasted only one week.

Hundreds of Kenyans, promised jobs in Russia, ended up fighting in the war against Ukraine23.12.25, 17:53 • 4221 view

The foreigner died in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka during a so-called "meat assault."

According to data from the Filipino's seized electronic devices, his basic training lasted only a week, after which the foreigner was immediately sent to the front line. He was wounded and slowly died in a forest belt – no evacuation was foreseen.

– reported by Ukrainian intelligence.

Deceptive recruitment system and GUR warnings

Russian authorities are increasingly using schemes of deception or coercive pressure to recruit labor migrants and foreign citizens into their army. Typically, people are offered safe work in the rear or blackmailed with problems with law enforcement agencies, but as a result, they end up in the hottest spots of the front without proper equipment.

In this regard, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed to foreign citizens with a strict warning regarding trips to the Russian Federation. Intelligence officers emphasize that any work on the aggressor's territory, especially illegal work, creates a real risk of forced mobilization. A trip to Russia today "is a real chance to end up in an assault company without training and a chance to survive." 

In December, Russia recruited over 150 foreigners from 25 countries for the war - intelligence26.12.25, 12:57 • 2964 views

Stepan Haftko

