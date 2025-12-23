$42.150.10
Hundreds of Kenyans, promised jobs in Russia, ended up fighting in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Kenyan authorities are investigating a network that recruited Kenyans to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian Federation under the guise of employment. At least 200 citizens were lured to Russia with promises of work and then sent to war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Kenyans, promised jobs in Russia, ended up fighting in the war against Ukraine

Kenyan authorities are investigating the activities of a transnational network that, under the guise of employment, recruited citizens of the country to participate in hostilities on the side of Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 200 Kenyans have been lured to Russia in recent months with promises of employment. In some cases, recruiters offered jobs as drivers or security guards, after which they processed documents and arranged travel to Russia.

Mburu, a 38-year-old minibus driver, was among those tricked into going abroad. His wife, Grace Gatoni, last spoke to him on November 19, and two days later learned of his death in Donbas from a television report.

"It was such a shock. He had no military experience and only underwent three days of training," she said.

– she said.

According to the man's relatives and the investigation, after arriving in Russia, Kenyans were sent for several days of basic military training, and then to the front in Ukraine.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations of Kenya is investigating the activities of an organized transnational criminal network, which includes employment agencies in Kenya and individuals in Russia.

"The Ministry is cooperating with the government of the Russian Federation to facilitate the movement of Kenyan citizens, including those in military camps, to the Kenyan mission in Moscow for further repatriation," the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The government continues to urge young Kenyans who receive job offers abroad to contact the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, as well as Labor and Social Protection, to verify the authenticity of employment opportunities. This will ensure that no Kenyan is tempted by these corrupt and ruthless agents to travel and get into such dangerous situations," the ministry added.

On September 25, Kenyan police conducted raids in Machakos County, during which 22 people who were being prepared for shipment to Russia were rescued. One suspect is under investigation, and several others are wanted. Witnesses told police that they were offered more than 250,000 shillings per month, but they did not understand that they would be recruited into the Russian army.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is cooperating with Russia to return its citizens. According to official information, 18 Kenyans, some of whom were injured, have already been repatriated.

At the same time, human rights activists emphasize that residents of poor communities suffer the most. Russia, however, denies its involvement in recruitment schemes and has not provided an official comment.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reports on the intensification of the Russian Federation's recruitment campaign in Iran to replenish its troops.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Kenya
Ukraine
Iran