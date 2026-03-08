Donald Tusk called Russia the main winner in the Middle East war

The main winner in the current war in the Middle East is Russia. This opinion was expressed on the social network X by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that currently "the war in the Middle East continues, chaos is spreading."

Oil prices are rising. Washington may lift sanctions on Russian oil. Who is the real winner here? - Tusk wrote.

Context

Earlier, Donald Tusk urged the country's citizens to "immediately leave" Iran. According to him, if a "hot" war breaks out, then "the possibility of evacuation will be excluded."

Recall

Back in January, the Polish Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to immediately leave Iran and refrain from traveling to this country. The reason is the unstable internal situation and the increased level of danger in the region.

Iran recognized the EU armed forces as "terrorist organizations" in response to Brussels' decision