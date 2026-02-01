Iran recognized the EU armed forces as "terrorist organizations" in response to Brussels' decision

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 5624 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 23429 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 41968 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 30861 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 30265 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 25286 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15882 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13737 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7592 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 12037 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
3m/s
74%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 14248 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 10681 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 7652 views
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 4898 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 6606 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 43218 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 72456 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 51662 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 57367 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 59261 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 2798 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 23057 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 26297 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 29481 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 30311 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Hill

Iran recognized the EU armed forces as "terrorist organizations" in response to Brussels' decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Iran has officially declared the armed forces of European Union countries "terrorist groups." This was in response to the EU's recognition of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Iran recognized the EU armed forces as "terrorist organizations" in response to Brussels' decision

Iran has officially declared the armed forces of European Union countries as "terrorist groups." The decision came in response to the EU's move to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

Iran has officially declared the armed forces of European Union countries, including the Bundeswehr, as "terrorist groups." This was stated by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The statement was a direct response to the EU's decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

- the post says.

The European Union made a decision regarding the IRGC on February 29. Brussels explained it by the harsh and bloody suppression of mass protests in Iran. At the same time, the EU noted that this step is mainly symbolic, as large-scale sanctions are already in place against the Corps.

Ghalibaf accused Europe of acting "in favor of its master - America." According to the Iranian agency ISNA, parliamentarians, in protest, came to the meeting in IRGC uniforms and chanted slogans "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is considered Iran's elite military force and surpasses the regular army in influence. In recent decades, it has not only strengthened militarily but has also deeply penetrated the country's economy.

- the post notes.

Recall

The European Union is preparing to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its list of terrorist groups after a change in France's position. This decision will be a response to the brutal suppression of protests in Iran and will lead to the freezing of the organization's assets.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Israel
Bild
European Union
Brussels
France
United States
Iran