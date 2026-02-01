Iran has officially declared the armed forces of European Union countries as "terrorist groups." The decision came in response to the EU's move to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

Iran has officially declared the armed forces of European Union countries, including the Bundeswehr, as "terrorist groups." This was stated by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The statement was a direct response to the EU's decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. - the post says.

The European Union made a decision regarding the IRGC on February 29. Brussels explained it by the harsh and bloody suppression of mass protests in Iran. At the same time, the EU noted that this step is mainly symbolic, as large-scale sanctions are already in place against the Corps.

Ghalibaf accused Europe of acting "in favor of its master - America." According to the Iranian agency ISNA, parliamentarians, in protest, came to the meeting in IRGC uniforms and chanted slogans "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is considered Iran's elite military force and surpasses the regular army in influence. In recent decades, it has not only strengthened militarily but has also deeply penetrated the country's economy. - the post notes.

Recall

The European Union is preparing to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its list of terrorist groups after a change in France's position. This decision will be a response to the brutal suppression of protests in Iran and will lead to the freezing of the organization's assets.