A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: when to expect a drop in temperature
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, on March 14-15, a drop in temperature to +2...+7°C is expected during the day in the west and north. From March 17, the cold snap will also reach the southern and eastern regions.
In Ukraine, on March 14-15, it will get significantly colder in the west and north – down to +2…+7°C during the daytime. At the same time, it will still remain warm in the south and east, but from March 17, the temperature will start to drop there as well. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.
During March 14-15, the air temperature in the north and west of Ukraine will significantly decrease: initially to +6+12, then to +2+7 degrees. And this is during the daytime!
In some southern, eastern, and central regions, as the expert notes, it will remain warm, however, a drop in temperature is expected from March 17.
"As for rain or even possible wet snow (more likely next week), I won't comment on that yet, it's too early," - it is stated in the post.
What will the weather be like in the coming days
- On March 11, it will be warm in Ukraine, +14…+20°C. Rain is possible in Transcarpathia, in the Carpathians, and locally in the northern regions of Rivne, Volyn, and Zhytomyr. In the rest of the regions, precipitation is unlikely. Additionally, expect winds with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.
- In Kyiv, on March 11, +17…+19°C is forecasted, dry, but with strong winds. The cooling in the capital will begin on March 16 and will be accompanied by rain. Precipitation is unlikely.
The cooling in the capital will start on Saturday, also with rain. So if you want to plan something, it's better to do it for Sunday - although it will get colder, the rain will retreat on Sunday
