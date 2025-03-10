Warm, like at the end of April: the weather in Kyiv broke five records in three days
Kyiv • UNN
From March 7 to 9, five temperature records were recorded in Kyiv, with a maximum of 20.2°C. On March 8, the air temperature corresponded to the weather at the end of April. This was reported on Monday by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky, writes UNN.
Details
"According to the combined hydrometeorological station Kyiv, five temperature records were recorded in the capital from March 7 to 9," the message states.
The maximum air temperature on March 7 reached 20.2 °C in the afternoon, which is 3.9°C higher than in 1995 for this date.
The maximum air temperature on March 8 reached 18.8 °C in the afternoon, which is 1.1°C higher than in 2019 for this date. The average daily air temperature was the highest recorded during the observation period, at 12.1°C, exceeding the previous record set in 2019 by 2.0°C, and the climatic norm by 10.6°C. "According to long-term indicators, such air temperature corresponds to the weather at the end of April," the observatory noted.
The maximum air temperature on March 9 reached 20.0 °C in the afternoon, which is 2.7°C higher than in 1920 for this date. The average daily air temperature was the highest recorded during the observation period, reaching 11.2°C, exceeding the previous record set in 2019 by 0.7°C, and the climatic norm by 9.4°C.