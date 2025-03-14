A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa
A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa as premeditated murder by order. The National Police is investigating the crime, and measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrator.
A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the murder of activist Demian Hanul, who was shot dead today, March 14, by an unknown man in Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.
The police have launched a criminal investigation into the murder of an Odesa public figure. The event is classified as premeditated murder committed to order
Investigators, criminalists, and operatives continue to work at the scene. Measures are being taken to detain the perpetrator.
The crime was committed this morning in the center of Odesa. An unknown man shot a 31-year-old public figure and fled. The victim died at the scene.
A group of the National Police has already left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist, reported Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, refuting information about the military uniform of the shooter.
Hanul was a public figure, volunteer, blogger, and animal and environmental activist. He is the founder and head of the NGO "Street Front", a participant in the Revolution of Dignity and the confrontation in Odesa on May 2 against pro-Russian forces. Former head of the силового силового Правогo Сектору in Odesa (2014-2016).
Yes, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal construction and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were also brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletskyi wanted to bail Hanul out. The criminal case was left open, with the then head of the Odesa region police, Dmytro Golovin, who in 2019 was suspected of misappropriating state property, as the victim.
Demian Hanul criticized Trukhanov on his Facebook page for building up the Odesa coast.
"…Trukhanov took his hop company to the beach, looking for where else to build up the Odesa coast. Spring, sea, beach, faggots", - Hanul wrote on March 6.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began to shoot back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats, and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, in Odesa, unknown persons in military uniform beat Hanul, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command launched an official investigation into the alleged involvement of servicemen in the beating.
Hanul was the initiator of the dismantling of memorial plaques and monuments to communist figures of the USSR. On March 15, 2022, a monument to Chekists was dismantled in the village of Fontanka, Odesa region. On July 31, 2022, he created a petition to the president to dismantle the monument to Suvorov in Odesa. It did not get the required number of votes, but due to public outcry, the city authorities decided to dismantle it, which took place on December 29, 2022.
The activist was also spotted among the attackers at LGBT marches.
Hanul became a father in 2024. A daughter was born in the family.