The first episodes of the "Friends" spin-off – the series "Joey" – have been uploaded to YouTube
The first two episodes of the spin-off "Joey", dedicated to the character Joey Tribbiani, have been published on the official YouTube channel of the series "Friends". According to the plot, the actor moves to Hollywood to develop his career.
The official YouTube channel of the series "Friends" has published the first two episodes of the spin-off "Joey" - a show dedicated to the popular character Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.
According to media reports, this is the first time "Joey" has been presented to the public since its series debut in 2004. The series stars LeBlanc, Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Andrea Anders.
In "Joey", the actor leaves New York and moves to Hollywood to develop his acting career. There he reunites with his sister Gina (Drea de Matteo) and nephew Michael (Paulo Costanzo).
The series "Joey" aired from 2004–2006 and consisted of 46 episodes. Although the first series attracted 18.6 million viewers, the rating subsequently began to fall. In 2006, NBC first changed the series' slot, and then removed it from the air altogether. Eight episodes were never shown in the United States, but were released on international television channels.
After NBC canceled "Joey", "Friends" co-creator Kevin S. Bright shared his thoughts on why the show didn't take off.
In "Friends", Joey was a womanizer, but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a reliable friend, a guy you could count on. Joey was broken and became a guy who couldn't find a job, couldn't ask a girl out on a date. He became a pathetic, gloomy character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I wasn't heard
