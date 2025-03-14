In Odesa, an unknown assailant shot and killed activist Hanul. The shooter fled
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, an unidentified person shot a passerby in the Primorskyi district, resulting in the victim's death. The shooter fled the scene, and measures are being taken to apprehend him.
In Odesa, an unknown man shot a passerby in the Primorsky district. The shooter fled the scene. The victim died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region.
As UNN learned from its own sources, the deceased is activist Demyan Hanul.
Details
"A message that an unknown man shot a passerby in the Primorsky district of the city was received on the 102 hotline today at about 10:30. The shooter fled the scene. The victim died. All the circumstances of the crime are currently being established by the investigative task force of the territorial police unit and forensic experts," the statement reads.
Measures are being taken to detain the shooter.
People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko also states in Telegram that the deceased is Demyan Hanul.
Addition
On July 19, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.
On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko that he was suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.
Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.