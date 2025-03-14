Glaucoma Awareness Week: ophthalmologist explains how to protect your eyesight

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159402 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37560 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84923 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23216 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20085 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Glaucoma Awareness Week: ophthalmologist explains how to protect your eyesight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108551 views

In Ukraine, about 220,000 people suffer from glaucoma. A doctor spoke about the causes, symptoms and stages of the disease, as well as the importance of preventive examinations.

Glaucoma Awareness Week: ophthalmologist explains how to protect your eyesight

Every year, the second full week of March is marked as World Glaucoma Week - a disease called the "silent thief of sight." It can remain unnoticed for a long time, and without proper treatment, it inevitably leads to blindness. How to recognize glaucoma, who is at risk, and what treatment methods are available today - UNN was told by Lyudmila Venger, ophthalmologist, pediatric ophthalmologist of the Odrex Medical House.

World Glaucoma Week is an initiative to raise awareness about this disease and emphasize the importance of preventive examinations. Glaucoma develops gradually and does not manifest itself with pronounced symptoms in the early stages, so many people learn about their diagnosis only when the disease has significantly progressed.

This week aims to draw attention to the importance of regular eye check-ups, as early diagnosis can help avoid irreversible consequences.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 220,000 people with glaucoma are registered in Ukraine, and about 20,000 new cases are registered every year. Every fifth person with a visual impairment is a person who lost their sight as a result of glaucoma.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that is accompanied by narrowing of the fields of vision and the development of optic nerve atrophy due to increased intraocular pressure. In case of improper treatment and observation of the patient, in 100% of cases it leads to complete irreversible loss of vision.

What are the main causes of glaucoma?

The causes of development are: deterioration of the outflow of intraocular fluid, increased production of intraocular fluid and swelling of the lens, congenital anomalies of the site of outflow of intraocular fluid - the angle of the anterior chamber.

What are the symptoms of this disease? When should I see a doctor?

Narrowing of the fields of vision, periodic appearance of fog in front of the eyes, rainbow circles around light sources, pain in the eyes - if you notice at least one of the symptoms, you should immediately make an appointment with a doctor. But the best way to prevent the disease is to have regular check-ups, because the progression of primary open-angle glaucoma usually occurs imperceptibly for the patient.

What are the stages of this disease?

There are four stages of the disease:

• Initial - slight narrowing of the fields of vision, minimal changes in the optic nerve.

• Developed - pronounced narrowing of the fields of vision, noticeable damage to the nerve.

• Far advanced - significant restriction of the fields of vision, a sharp decrease in visual functions.

• Terminal - almost complete or complete loss of vision.

Who are eye doctors and why are they needed in Ukraine? A doctor tells

Who is at risk?

The risk group for glaucoma includes:

  • people over 40 years of age;
    • those who have a hereditary predisposition;
      • patients with increased intraocular pressure;
        • patients with myopia or hyperopia;
          • patients with diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis;
            • patients who take steroid drugs for a long time.

              Can stress or lifestyle affect the development of glaucoma?

              Yes, stress can affect the manifestation of glaucoma. And lifestyle, too - sleep disturbances, sedentary lifestyle, bad habits, such as alcohol consumption and smoking can cause fluctuations in intraocular pressure and deterioration of blood supply to the optic nerve, which increases the risk of developing the disease.

              Is there a genetic predisposition to this disease?

              Yes, glaucoma has a genetic determinacy. If someone in the family has such a diagnosis,

              the risk of its development increases significantly, especially among close relatives. Therefore, such people are recommended to undergo regular preventive examinations with an ophthalmologist with mandatory measurement of intraocular pressure.

              Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research

              Alina Volianska

              Alina Volianska

