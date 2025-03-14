Glaucoma Awareness Week: ophthalmologist explains how to protect your eyesight
In Ukraine, about 220,000 people suffer from glaucoma. A doctor spoke about the causes, symptoms and stages of the disease, as well as the importance of preventive examinations.
Every year, the second full week of March is marked as World Glaucoma Week - a disease called the "silent thief of sight." It can remain unnoticed for a long time, and without proper treatment, it inevitably leads to blindness. How to recognize glaucoma, who is at risk, and what treatment methods are available today - UNN was told by Lyudmila Venger, ophthalmologist, pediatric ophthalmologist of the Odrex Medical House.
World Glaucoma Week is an initiative to raise awareness about this disease and emphasize the importance of preventive examinations. Glaucoma develops gradually and does not manifest itself with pronounced symptoms in the early stages, so many people learn about their diagnosis only when the disease has significantly progressed.
This week aims to draw attention to the importance of regular eye check-ups, as early diagnosis can help avoid irreversible consequences.
According to the Ministry of Health, about 220,000 people with glaucoma are registered in Ukraine, and about 20,000 new cases are registered every year. Every fifth person with a visual impairment is a person who lost their sight as a result of glaucoma.
What is glaucoma?
Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that is accompanied by narrowing of the fields of vision and the development of optic nerve atrophy due to increased intraocular pressure. In case of improper treatment and observation of the patient, in 100% of cases it leads to complete irreversible loss of vision.
What are the main causes of glaucoma?
The causes of development are: deterioration of the outflow of intraocular fluid, increased production of intraocular fluid and swelling of the lens, congenital anomalies of the site of outflow of intraocular fluid - the angle of the anterior chamber.
What are the symptoms of this disease? When should I see a doctor?
Narrowing of the fields of vision, periodic appearance of fog in front of the eyes, rainbow circles around light sources, pain in the eyes - if you notice at least one of the symptoms, you should immediately make an appointment with a doctor. But the best way to prevent the disease is to have regular check-ups, because the progression of primary open-angle glaucoma usually occurs imperceptibly for the patient.
What are the stages of this disease?
There are four stages of the disease:
• Initial - slight narrowing of the fields of vision, minimal changes in the optic nerve.
• Developed - pronounced narrowing of the fields of vision, noticeable damage to the nerve.
• Far advanced - significant restriction of the fields of vision, a sharp decrease in visual functions.
• Terminal - almost complete or complete loss of vision.
Who is at risk?
The risk group for glaucoma includes:
- people over 40 years of age;
- those who have a hereditary predisposition;
- patients with increased intraocular pressure;
- patients with myopia or hyperopia;
- patients with diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis;
- patients who take steroid drugs for a long time.
Can stress or lifestyle affect the development of glaucoma?
Yes, stress can affect the manifestation of glaucoma. And lifestyle, too - sleep disturbances, sedentary lifestyle, bad habits, such as alcohol consumption and smoking can cause fluctuations in intraocular pressure and deterioration of blood supply to the optic nerve, which increases the risk of developing the disease.
Is there a genetic predisposition to this disease?
Yes, glaucoma has a genetic determinacy. If someone in the family has such a diagnosis,
the risk of its development increases significantly, especially among close relatives. Therefore, such people are recommended to undergo regular preventive examinations with an ophthalmologist with mandatory measurement of intraocular pressure.
