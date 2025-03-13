Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research
Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but not in women, as studies have shown. The risk of being overweight increases with age, especially among women.
Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, while no such association was found in women. Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but does not have the same effect for women. Researchers from the Warsaw Institute of Cardiology studied the relationship between marriage and changes in body weight and found how marriage can contribute to weight gain, especially in men.
According to the media, global obesity rates have more than doubled since 1990, with more than 2.5 billion adults and children classified as overweight or obese.
It is predicted that by 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Although poor nutrition, lack of activity, genetics, environmental toxins, and comorbidities are known to increase the risk, scientists at the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw (Poland) decided to study whether other factors matter as well.
The study, which involved 2,405 people with an average age of 50, showed that married men were 3.2 times more likely to be obese than unmarried men. At the same time, no such increase in risk was observed among women. However, marriage increases the likelihood of being overweight in general: by 62% in men and by 39% in women.
Previous studies confirm this trend. In 2024, Chinese scientists found that men's body mass index (BMI) steadily increases during the first five years of marriage. And a study by the University of Bath showed that, on average, married men weigh 1.4 kg more than their unmarried peers.
The Warsaw study showed that age is also a factor in weight gain: with each year of age, the risk of being overweight increases by 3% in men and 4% in women, and the risk of obesity increases by 4% in men and 6% in women.
The study showed that some factors increase the risk of obesity only in women. For example, depression doubles it, and low health awareness increases the risk by 43%.
Obesity is also more common among women living in small towns and villages.
This study is another reminder that excess weight is due to a complex combination of social, psychological and wider environmental factors, not just personal choices. With each year, the risk of facing overweight or obesity increases, especially for women. Meanwhile, the link between marriage and obesity in men highlights how lifestyle changes, habits and social expectations shape our health
In addition, according to her, the study also suggests that men may be more likely to gain weight after marriage due to factors such as increased portion sizes, social eating, and decreased physical activity, while women may still be more concerned about their weight due to social pressure.
Instead of blaming individuals, we need policies that make healthy choices the easy choice - through improved nutrition, education and support at every stage of life
