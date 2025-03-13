Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169671 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106869 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173630 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144908 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160379 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21100 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24221 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38691 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15318 views

Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but not in women, as studies have shown. The risk of being overweight increases with age, especially among women.

Marriage triples the risk of obesity in men, but not in women – research

Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, while no such association was found in women. Marriage significantly increases the risk of obesity in men, but does not have the same effect for women. Researchers from the Warsaw Institute of Cardiology studied the relationship between marriage and changes in body weight and found how marriage can contribute to weight gain, especially in men.

The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, global obesity rates have more than doubled since 1990, with more than 2.5 billion adults and children classified as overweight or obese.

It is predicted that by 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Although poor nutrition, lack of activity, genetics, environmental toxins, and comorbidities are known to increase the risk, scientists at the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw (Poland) decided to study whether other factors matter as well.

The study, which involved 2,405 people with an average age of 50, showed that married men were 3.2 times more likely to be obese than unmarried men. At the same time, no such increase in risk was observed among women. However, marriage increases the likelihood of being overweight in general: by 62% in men and by 39% in women.

Previous studies confirm this trend. In 2024, Chinese scientists found that men's body mass index (BMI) steadily increases during the first five years of marriage. And a study by the University of Bath showed that, on average, married men weigh 1.4 kg more than their unmarried peers.

The Warsaw study showed that age is also a factor in weight gain: with each year of age, the risk of being overweight increases by 3% in men and 4% in women, and the risk of obesity increases by 4% in men and 6% in women.

The study showed that some factors increase the risk of obesity only in women. For example, depression doubles it, and low health awareness increases the risk by 43%.

Obesity is also more common among women living in small towns and villages.

This study is another reminder that excess weight is due to a complex combination of social, psychological and wider environmental factors, not just personal choices. With each year, the risk of facing overweight or obesity increases, especially for women. Meanwhile, the link between marriage and obesity in men highlights how lifestyle changes, habits and social expectations shape our health

- explained Katherine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance.

In addition, according to her, the study also suggests that men may be more likely to gain weight after marriage due to factors such as increased portion sizes, social eating, and decreased physical activity, while women may still be more concerned about their weight due to social pressure.

Instead of blaming individuals, we need policies that make healthy choices the easy choice - through improved nutrition, education and support at every stage of life

- added the expert.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

