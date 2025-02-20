Obesity among children: why the problem is getting worse and how to solve it

Obesity among children is becoming an increasingly serious problem in the world, and Ukraine is no exception. According to experts, every fifth child in our country is overweight. This is primarily a health issue, as being overweight can have serious consequences: from joint problems to the risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease in the future.

Why do children gain weight? How can parents encourage their children to eat healthy without strict restrictions? And is it possible to make healthy food a habitual, rather than forced, alternative to your child's favorite treats? UNN talked to pediatrician Lilia Salogub about this.

Why is every fifth child in Ukraine overweight? What are the main reasons for this phenomenon?

In early February, a national study was released, which indicated that the main causes of obesity among children are unbalanced, irrational diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

According to statistics, 23% of children aged 6-8 are overweight, 9% of them are obese, and 3% are severely obese.

How does lifestyle, including physical inactivity and unbalanced diet, affect children's weight?

Physical inactivity and an unbalanced diet combine to create a surplus of calories, which become the "foundation" for excess weight. In addition, under such conditions, the body may not receive the necessary vitamins and minerals that are essential for metabolism, such as vitamin D, B vitamins, iodine, zinc, etc. Due to their lack, there may be problems with energy metabolism, satiety, metabolism, etc.

How much to eat of fruits and vegetables to be healthy - the Ministry of Health told

What diseases can overweight cause in children in the future

Overweight and obesity are risk factors for many diseases. These include prediabetes and diabetes mellitus, hypertension, predisposition to coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, liver and gallbladder disease, polycystic disease, infertility, etc.

In middle and high school, weight already affects a child's self-esteem and can lead to increased anxiety and even depression.

Where should parents start if their child is overweight?

I'd rather start with what needs to be done to prevent children from becoming overweight. Parents are fully responsible for their children's eating behavior - from childhood, they should teach them a healthy basis, i.e., vegetables, fruits, meat and fish at least three times a week, and healthy snacks on a regular basis. A child must have breakfast - this is, by the way, one of the main problems, not only for primary school children, but also for teenagers. And, of course, your own example - if you offer your child to eat broccoli, and at the same time put fried potatoes, the child will definitely want potatoes, not broccoli.

It's the same with sports - if a child hasn't been instilled with a love of sports since childhood, it will be difficult for them to do even half an hour of physical education twice a week at school. You should encourage your child to try different activities from an early age. It's great if parents show their child that sports are cool by example. You can even organize pair training sessions - for example, mom does yoga or Pilates, and the child does gymnastics.

But if a child is already overweight, it is necessary to work on mistakes.

The child should be seen by a pediatrician and undergo tests: glucose level, detailed biochemical analysis, cholesterol, triglycerides, pancreatic enzymes, etc. This information will be needed for weight correction. At the same time, we change the child's eating habits. Not abruptly, but rather gradually and gently switching to a healthy diet, increasing the number of meals, but reducing the volume of portions. We teach them to drink plain water, not sweet, not soda, and especially not energy drinks.

And, of course, the child should gradually add activity to the schedule - join clubs or just start running, for example.

It is important that the child likes this activity and enjoys it.

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

How to balance a healthy diet with not feeling restricted by peers?

It is impossible to protect a child from everything. However, parents can influence the formation of their child's worldview and their understanding of the importance of taking care of their own health.

It is important to instill in your child confidence in themselves and their actions so that they are not ashamed to eat carrots while everyone else is eating chips at recess. Of course, sooner or later the child will try something "unhealthy". But if he or she realizes the importance of healthy eating, it will be an exception to the rule.

How to teach a child to choose healthy food when there are so many unhealthy foods around?

You can choose the best option in any store. You just need to focus the child's attention on how to do it correctly. It is advisable to read the composition of the product, not just the inscriptions on the brightly colored wrapper. For example, a cookie called "Children's" may not be child-friendly in composition - it contains a lot of butter, palm oil, and sugar. The best option is to make cookies at home, and if you can't, you can buy biscuits, such as Maria, for example.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Recall

In Ukraine, the childhood obesity rate decreased from 13.3% to 8.3% compared to 2017.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin saidthat the amount of time children spend with gadgets, i.e., playing mobile games or having fun on weekends, is increasing significantly compared to school hours. This suggests that there is a need for systematic work with parents to implement healthy approaches in families, outside the educational environment.