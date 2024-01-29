EU ambassadors agree to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine

EU ambassadors have agreed to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. This was reported in the social network of the Belgian presidency of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

EU ambassadors have just reached agreement in principle on a proposal to use excess profits from frozen assets to support Ukraine's recovery. - the statement said.

It is noted that earlier the ambassadors agreed to create a separate account to which these funds will be transferred.

The EU ambassadors have finally given the green light to the first step - directing funds from frozen Russian assets to a separate account. Now it is up to the EU to agree on the next step: the actual transfer of the money to Ukraine. - journalist Rikard Jozwiak wrote on the social network X.

And afterwards, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council announced that EU ambassadors had agreed on a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.

In particular, these are the sanctions that were first imposed in 2014 after the start of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. They were significantly expanded starting in February 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced progress in resolving the issue of confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation. He noted that Ukraine and its Western partners have come closer to a meaningful solution thanks to the joint work done in January.