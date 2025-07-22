Prosecutor General explained law enforcement's interest in NABU employees who committed a traffic accident: everyone is equal before the law

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, answering journalists' questions, explained why among all criminal proceedings that have appeared in recent days regarding employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and which mostly concern cooperation with the aggressor country, there also appeared those related to road accidents, reports UNN correspondent.

"Everyone is equal before the law," emphasized the Prosecutor General, commenting on the situation with criminal proceedings related to road accidents.

"I saw that there are proceedings that have been, frankly, lying around for a year, with conducted examinations, with interrogated witnesses, there are victims. From Saturday to Sunday, a prosecutor's employee hit a person to death – I went to court. A person killed a person and must be held accountable before the law. And there are NABU employees who caused a road accident, as a result of which there are victims with harm to health – some without internal organs, some with other harm to health. This is life – each of us can commit a road accident with some consequences for another person's health. But everyone is equal before the law. Therefore, SBI detectives together with prosecutors signed a suspicion in these road accidents," Kravchenko explained.

Recall

Three NABU employees have been served with suspicion notices for violating traffic rules, which led to injuries to people. Two road accidents caused severe bodily injuries, one – moderate.

Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrest