06:15 PM
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 03:21 PM
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
July 22, 02:31 PM
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
July 22, 02:10 PM
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
July 22, 12:17 PM
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prosecutor General explained law enforcement's interest in NABU employees who committed a traffic accident: everyone is equal before the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko explained why cases of traffic accidents appeared among criminal proceedings against NABU employees. He emphasized that everyone is equal before the law and cited examples of cases where employees of the prosecutor's office and NABU caused traffic accidents with victims.

Prosecutor General explained law enforcement's interest in NABU employees who committed a traffic accident: everyone is equal before the law

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, answering journalists' questions, explained why among all criminal proceedings that have appeared in recent days regarding employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and which mostly concern cooperation with the aggressor country, there also appeared those related to road accidents, reports UNN correspondent.

"Everyone is equal before the law," emphasized the Prosecutor General, commenting on the situation with criminal proceedings related to road accidents.

"I saw that there are proceedings that have been, frankly, lying around for a year, with conducted examinations, with interrogated witnesses, there are victims. From Saturday to Sunday, a prosecutor's employee hit a person to death – I went to court. A person killed a person and must be held accountable before the law. And there are NABU employees who caused a road accident, as a result of which there are victims with harm to health – some without internal organs, some with other harm to health. This is life – each of us can commit a road accident with some consequences for another person's health. But everyone is equal before the law. Therefore, SBI detectives together with prosecutors signed a suspicion in these road accidents," Kravchenko explained.

Recall

Three NABU employees have been served with suspicion notices for violating traffic rules, which led to injuries to people. Two road accidents caused severe bodily injuries, one – moderate.

Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrest22.07.25, 20:56 • 3300 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
