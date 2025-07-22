$41.820.07
Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

The Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for the head of the NABU detective unit, Yevhen Tokar, until September 21. He is prohibited from leaving his place of residence from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM and has been assigned a number of duties, including a ban on communicating with witnesses.

Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrest

The Pechersk District Court applied a preventive measure in the form of house arrest to Yevhen Tokar, head of the NABU detective unit, UNN correspondent reports.

The court applied house arrest to the suspect until September 21, prohibiting him from leaving his place of residence from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

The following obligations were imposed on the suspect:

  • not to leave Kyiv and the region without permission;
    • to appear when summoned by the investigator, prosecutor, court;
      • to refrain from communicating with witnesses;
        • to report changes in place of work and residence;
          • to surrender his foreign passport.

            The court also applied night house arrest until September 21 to Maksym Sinchuk, a senior operative of the third department of the NABU special operations department.

            The Pechersk District Court suspended NABU operative Anton Oliynyk from his position.

            The court also imposed a personal obligation on Oliynyk.

            Addition

            Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion for committing traffic accidents that resulted in injuries to victims. Among them is Sinchuk.

            The Pechersk District Court has already suspended NABU operative Anton Oliynyk from his position.

            Also, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent to custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of one of the NABU territorial detective departments, who is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, and his father.

            The SBU stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but his son did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law.

            In total, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted more than 70 searches of NABU employees the day before. In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation.

            He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko. An employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit, was also detained.

            According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.

            The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.

            Lilia Podolyak

