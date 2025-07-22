Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to withdraw the US from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing its anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments, as well as its "woke" agenda, according to The New York Post, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Trump ordered a 90-day review of America's presence in UNESCO back in February, with a particular focus on investigating any "anti-Semitism or anti-Israeli sentiment within the organization."

"After conducting the review, administration officials expressed disagreement with UNESCO's policies on diversity, equality, and inclusion, as well as its pro-Palestinian and pro-Chinese bias," a White House official told The Post.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, which supports 'woke' (woke - attentive to racial prejudice and discrimination - ed.), divisive, cultural and social issues that are completely inconsistent with the common sense Americans voted for in November," said Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

Addition

The US first withdrew from the UN organization in 1983 under former President Ronald Reagan.

Former President Joe Biden secured the US return to UNESCO in 2023, arguing that an American presence was necessary to counter China's growing influence in the organization.

The Biden administration also pledged to repay over $600 million in membership fees accrued since the US halted contributions in 2011 due to Palestine's admission as a member.