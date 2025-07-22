Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 17817 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 47367 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 79300 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 43446 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 51249 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
July 22, 05:30 AM • 33522 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 45072 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 141698 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 65325 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94490 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.3m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 50370 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 54867 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all details07:00 AM • 23687 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 50950 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks07:38 AM • 27541 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 15502 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 51935 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 55848 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 79283 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 115472 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greece
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 143152 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 236837 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 251325 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 246884 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 245922 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the US from UNESCO due to its anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments, as well as an "unjustified" agenda. This decision was made after a 90-day review of America's presence in the organization.

Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to withdraw the US from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing its anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments, as well as its "woke" agenda, according to The New York Post, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Trump ordered a 90-day review of America's presence in UNESCO back in February, with a particular focus on investigating any "anti-Semitism or anti-Israeli sentiment within the organization."

"After conducting the review, administration officials expressed disagreement with UNESCO's policies on diversity, equality, and inclusion, as well as its pro-Palestinian and pro-Chinese bias," a White House official told The Post.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, which supports 'woke' (woke - attentive to racial prejudice and discrimination - ed.), divisive, cultural and social issues that are completely inconsistent with the common sense Americans voted for in November," said Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

Addition

The US first withdrew from the UN organization in 1983 under former President Ronald Reagan.

Former President Joe Biden secured the US return to UNESCO in 2023, arguing that an American presence was necessary to counter China's growing influence in the organization.

The Biden administration also pledged to repay over $600 million in membership fees accrued since the US halted contributions in 2011 due to Palestine's admission as a member.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
UNESCO
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9