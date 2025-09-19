$41.250.05
Senate confirms Mike Waltz as US Ambassador to UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The US Senate has confirmed Mike Waltz as the next US Ambassador to the UN, filling the last vacancy in President Donald Trump's cabinet. The bipartisan vote followed procedural hurdles that sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senate confirms Mike Waltz as US Ambassador to UN

On Friday, the Senate approved Mike Waltz as the next US Ambassador to the UN, filling the last vacancy in US President Donald Trump's cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of the previous nominee, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after recent procedural hurdles returned his nomination to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where a vote on it was re-held on Wednesday.

J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion02.05.25, 04:40 • 5256 views

According to a source familiar with the Senate discussions, the Senate did not vote on the separate issue of Waltz's formal appointment as a representative to the General Assembly due to Democratic objections.

It is not yet clear whether Waltz will be able to attend the annual meeting in New York next week. The White House has not yet responded to a request for clarification.

Voltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - media03.05.25, 17:45 • 4981 view

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would nominate Mike Waltz as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Michael Waltz
Marco Rubio
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
United States Senate
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City