Senate confirms Mike Waltz as US Ambassador to UN

On Friday, the Senate approved Mike Waltz as the next US Ambassador to the UN, filling the last vacancy in US President Donald Trump's cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of the previous nominee, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after recent procedural hurdles returned his nomination to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where a vote on it was re-held on Wednesday.

According to a source familiar with the Senate discussions, the Senate did not vote on the separate issue of Waltz's formal appointment as a representative to the General Assembly due to Democratic objections.

It is not yet clear whether Waltz will be able to attend the annual meeting in New York next week. The White House has not yet responded to a request for clarification.

US President Donald Trump announced that he would nominate Mike Waltz as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor.