Voltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - media

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11986 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 27086 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37158 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 35751 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 56322 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54944 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 52735 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70360 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 91681 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46438 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 9336 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 16895 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 13733 views

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 5852 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 12864 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37157 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 27783 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 61366 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 70196 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91681 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 25714 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54942 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 26559 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 30089 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 29523 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Voltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Mike Waltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia after resigning as national security advisor. Trump later nominated Waltz as ambassador to the UN.

Voltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - media

Mike Waltz, whom US President Donald Trump plans to nominate as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, was offered the position of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after resigning as US National Security Advisor to the President. CBS News writes about this with reference to sources, reports UNN.

On Thursday, the White House gave Mike Waltz the opportunity to choose his next job, as President Trump planned to fire him as National Security Advisor just over 100 days into his administration. In conversations with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Waltz was offered several ambassadorships, including the ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. After some consideration, Waltz chose the job of ambassador to the UN

- writes the publication.

According to sources, Trump views the position in Saudi Arabia as a consequence, and approached it selectively. He approached several people, including former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to name possible names.

Let us remind

The day before, it became known that Mike Waltz had left his post as US National Security Advisor to the President.

Soon Trump nominated Waltz as US Ambassador to the UN, and appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his National Security Advisor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Michael Waltz
Marco Rubio
United Nations
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
