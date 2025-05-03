Voltz was offered the position of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - media

Mike Waltz, whom US President Donald Trump plans to nominate as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, was offered the position of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after resigning as US National Security Advisor to the President. CBS News writes about this with reference to sources, reports UNN.

On Thursday, the White House gave Mike Waltz the opportunity to choose his next job, as President Trump planned to fire him as National Security Advisor just over 100 days into his administration. In conversations with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Waltz was offered several ambassadorships, including the ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. After some consideration, Waltz chose the job of ambassador to the UN - writes the publication.

According to sources, Trump views the position in Saudi Arabia as a consequence, and approached it selectively. He approached several people, including former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to name possible names.

The day before, it became known that Mike Waltz had left his post as US National Security Advisor to the President.

Soon Trump nominated Waltz as US Ambassador to the UN, and appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his National Security Advisor.