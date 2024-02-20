US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war in Ukraine. The restrictions would be the first direct sanctions against Beijing, despite long-standing Western suspicions of its support for Russia's military operations. This was reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

In particular, Democratic Senator Gerald Connolly, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said that lawmakers are already considering such plans after similar measures were proposed by the European Union last week.

China needs to understand that similar sanctions that are beginning to take effect in Russia and affect Russian productivity, economic performance, and quality of life can be applied to China. And, frankly, China has much more to lose than Russia Connolly said.

US sanctions could significantly harm the Chinese economy, which is already in decline after a slower-than-expected recovery from COVID-19 and turbulence in the real estate sector.

Such a decision could hurt the United States, given the countries' trade interdependence, a consideration that has caused Washington to be cautious in the past.

