EU promises to increase sanctions against russia over navalny's death

The European Union is outraged by the death of russian politician alexei navalny and emphasizes that Moscow is responsible for it. This is stated in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

Details

The EU emphasizes that navalny's death is another sign of accelerating and systematic repression in russia. Borrell also demanded that Moscow conduct an "independent and transparent international investigation" into the circumstances of the opposition leader's sudden death.

The EU will make every effort to hold russia's political leadership and authorities to account, in close coordination with our partners; and to make them pay even more for their actions, including through sanctions - the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement

The EU is also demanding the release of those detained at rallies in support of navalny in russia.

In addition, European leaders once again called for the release of all other political prisoners, including: Yuri Dmitriev, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin, Alexei Gorinov, Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva, Alexandra Skochilenko and Ivan Safronov

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the White House administration is also considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death in prison.

