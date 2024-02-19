Navalny's death: Russian investigators say body will be undergoing 'chemical examination' for 14 days

In Russia, investigators have informed Alexei Navalny's mother and lawyers that they will conduct a "chemical examination" within 14 days. Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Investigators told Oleksiy's lawyers and mother that they would not give the body back. They will conduct some kind of "chemical examination" for another 14 days (!)," Yarmysh said.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.