The cause of Navalny's death has not been established - spokeswoman for the Russian opposition leader

Alexei Navalny's mother and lawyers, who arrived at the Salekhard morgue on February 19, were not given the politician's body. When asked whether Alexei's body was really there, the staff of the institution did not answer. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the investigation into the death of the oppositionist was continued. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of Alexei Navalny's press secretary on the X network.

Details

According to Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, early in the morning Navalny's mother and his lawyers arrived at the Salekhard morgue, but they were not allowed inside.

One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When asked if Oleksiy's body was there, the staff did not answer - Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She also said that the cause of the politician's death was still "not established.

The Investigative Committee told Navalny's mother and lawyers that the investigation into Navalny's death had been extended. It is unknown how long it will last.

They lie, stall, and don't even hide it - Yarmysh wrote.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The Yamal Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that they would not hand over the body of Alexei Navalny to his relatives until the inspection is completed.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.