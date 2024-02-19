The cause of Navalny's death has not been established - spokeswoman for the Russian opposition leader

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The cause of Navalny's death has not been established - spokeswoman for the Russian opposition leader

The cause of Navalny's death has not been established - spokeswoman for the Russian opposition leader

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27715 views

Navalny's mother and lawyers were denied access to his body at the morgue and told that the investigation into his death was still ongoing and that the cause of death had not been established.

Alexei Navalny's mother and lawyers, who arrived at the Salekhard morgue on February 19, were not given the politician's body. When asked whether Alexei's body was really there, the staff of the institution did not answer. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the investigation into the death of the oppositionist was continued. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of Alexei Navalny's press secretary on the X network.

Details

According to Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, early in the morning Navalny's mother and his lawyers arrived at the Salekhard morgue, but they were not allowed inside.

One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When asked if Oleksiy's body was there, the staff did not answer

- Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She also said that the cause of the politician's death was still "not established.

The Investigative Committee told Navalny's mother and lawyers that the investigation into Navalny's death had been extended. It is unknown how long it will last.

They lie, stall, and don't even hide it

- Yarmysh wrote.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in a penal colony in Russia.  The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The Yamal Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that they would not hand over the body of Alexei Navalny to his relatives until the inspection is completed.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
twitterTwitter

