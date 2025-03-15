An infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia was damaged due to enemy aggression
An important infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of enemy aggression, an important infrastructure facility was damaged in one of the settlements of the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, taking the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
The authorities urge citizens to remain in safe places until further notice.
A few days ago, it was reported that about 2,000 subscribers in the villages of Matviivka and Lyutserna were left without gas due to Russian shelling of critical infrastructure.
