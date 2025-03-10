Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia district with artillery: an elderly woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the artillery shelling by Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, a 79-year-old woman was wounded. The shockwave damaged a residential building and outbuildings.
As a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a 79-year-old woman was injured, and there is damage, reported on Monday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram, writes UNN.
The Russians launched another enemy strike with artillery on the Zaporizhzhia district. A 79-year-old woman was injured.
According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, the shock wave and debris partially destroyed a house, damaged outbuildings, and nearby residences.
