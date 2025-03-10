Night airstrike by KABs on the Zaporizhzhia region: there are injured and destruction
Russian occupiers attacked the village of Blakytnye in the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs. As a result of the strike, two men aged 65 and 67 were injured, and two houses were partially destroyed.
On the night of Monday, March 10, Russian occupiers struck the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries to two men. This was reported by the head of the local military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
He clarified that the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district of the region.
At night, the enemy used guided aerial bombs to strike the village of Blakytne. The shockwave and debris partially destroyed two houses. A 65-year-old and a 67-year-old man were injured
He added that all necessary medical assistance is currently being provided to the injured.
