The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 100 occupiers and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction - the General Staff reported on the hottest points on the front line

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18164 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109907 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170592 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343853 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173850 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145083 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 100 occupiers and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction - the General Staff reported on the hottest points on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22763 views

In one day, there were 140 combat clashes, the enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and 1239 drone attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 104 occupiers were eliminated and a significant amount of military equipment was damaged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 100 occupiers and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction - the General Staff reported on the hottest points on the front line

On Sunday, March 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, with about 80 wounded. The enemy is also suffering significant losses in the Kursk direction. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 22:00 on 09.03.2025, there have been 140 combat clashes.

The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 68 KAB, conducted 1239 kamikaze drone strikes, and 4835 shellings of our troops' positions.

- it is stated in the report.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area. The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Prud'yanka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Slatyne.

The enemy launched four attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, near Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove. Our defenders successfully repelled all of them.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka; fighting is ongoing.

In the Seversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled 20 enemy attacks. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka; battles continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bilya Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne. In four locations, combat clashes are ongoing at this time.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy carried out 31 assaults on our defenders' positions. The highest activity of Russian occupiers is observed in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Zorya, Popiv Yar, and Udachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 104 and wounded 82 occupiers; destroyed three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, six cars, two UAVs, four UAV control antennas, and also significantly damaged a tank, two guns, two armored combat vehicles, and a vehicle of the invaders

- reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through five times near the settlements of Skudne, Burlatske, and Konstantinopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, two combat clashes have currently concluded, while seven attacks by the invaders are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced four times near Stepove, Nesterianka, and Shcherbakiv; one battle is still ongoing. The areas of Stepove and Kam'yanske were subjected to NAR strikes.

In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks by the invaders. Additionally, the enemy carried out 20 airstrikes, using 23 KAB and conducted 365 artillery shellings.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

Reminder

On Saturday, March 8, in the Kursk direction, there were the most enemy attacks. The enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, 150 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the impressive destruction of the Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Nona" in the Kramatorsk direction06.03.25, 01:11 • 19031 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$69.98
Bitcoin
$83,160.20
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,134.47
Ethereum
$1,816.86