The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 100 occupiers and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction - the General Staff reported on the hottest points on the front line
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, there were 140 combat clashes, the enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and 1239 drone attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 104 occupiers were eliminated and a significant amount of military equipment was damaged.
On Sunday, March 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, with about 80 wounded. The enemy is also suffering significant losses in the Kursk direction. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as conveyed by UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of 22:00 on 09.03.2025, there have been 140 combat clashes.
The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 68 KAB, conducted 1239 kamikaze drone strikes, and 4835 shellings of our troops' positions.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area. The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Prud'yanka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Slatyne.
The enemy launched four attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, near Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove. Our defenders successfully repelled all of them.
In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka; fighting is ongoing.
In the Seversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled 20 enemy attacks. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka; battles continue.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bilya Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne. In four locations, combat clashes are ongoing at this time.
In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy carried out 31 assaults on our defenders' positions. The highest activity of Russian occupiers is observed in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Zorya, Popiv Yar, and Udachne.
According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 104 and wounded 82 occupiers; destroyed three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, six cars, two UAVs, four UAV control antennas, and also significantly damaged a tank, two guns, two armored combat vehicles, and a vehicle of the invaders
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through five times near the settlements of Skudne, Burlatske, and Konstantinopil.
In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, two combat clashes have currently concluded, while seven attacks by the invaders are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced four times near Stepove, Nesterianka, and Shcherbakiv; one battle is still ongoing. The areas of Stepove and Kam'yanske were subjected to NAR strikes.
In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks by the invaders. Additionally, the enemy carried out 20 airstrikes, using 23 KAB and conducted 365 artillery shellings.
In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation.
Reminder
On Saturday, March 8, in the Kursk direction, there were the most enemy attacks. The enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, 150 combat clashes were recorded on the front.
