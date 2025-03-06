The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the impressive destruction of the Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Nona" in the Kramatorsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military discovered and destroyed the self-propelled artillery unit "Nona" and other equipment of the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction. Enemy infantry was also eliminated.
Ukrainian military struck Russian equipment in the Kramatorsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy a self-propelled artillery unit "Nona". This was reported by OSUV "Khortytsia", informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Russian occupiers tried to hide their equipment and infantry, but the Ukrainian forces discovered and destroyed them.
Did the enemy expect to hide their equipment and infantry? In vain. ... The self-propelled artillery unit "Nona" – destroyed. Enemy transport – destroyed. The live force of the occupiers – eliminated.
The military added that the brigade's assault troops leave the enemy no chances, and the work to eliminate the live force and equipment of the Russians continues.
Recall
On various fronts, on March 5, there were 59 combat clashes, the hottest in Pokrovsk - 11 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in the Kharkiv, Toretsk, and Kursk directions, but all attempts to break through were repelled.
