Ukraine presented evidence of Russia's use of chemical weapons in The Hague
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation at the OPCW provided evidence of 6900 cases of the Russian Federation's use of chemical weapons over three years of war. More than 2100 reports of military personnel with symptoms of chemical exposure have been recorded.
The Ukrainian delegation during the meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague presented evidence of systematic violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) by Russia. This was reported by UNN citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA).
It is noted that the head of the delegation, Deputy Director of the Department of International Security of the MFA of Ukraine Andriy Kasyanov emphasized the increase in cases of the Russian Federation using dangerous chemical substances, including chemical means of riot control, as methods of waging war against Ukraine.
From February 2023 to February 2025, over 6,900 cases of the use of munitions with chemical substances have been recorded. Only during the period from December 24, 2024, to January 24, 2025, 844 such cases were recorded. More than 2,100 appeals from military personnel to medical institutions with symptoms of chemical exposure have also been recorded, including three fatalities.
The Ukrainian delegation drew attention to the second OPCW report, which confirmed that the evidence provided by Ukraine in the form of 5 Russian gas grenades RG-V and corresponding samples of soil and grass contained the substance CS, which is part of the means of riot control.
"Kasyanov also emphasized the importance of further isolating the Russian Federation on the international stage and preventing its inclusion in the Executive Council of the OPCW for the third consecutive year," the MFA noted.
They added that war crimes and crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations, and called on the international community to demonstrate unity in confronting the aggressor and to make efforts to hold Russia accountable for violations of the CWC.
Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, medical assistance has been provided to nearly 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen with signs of poisoning from an unknown chemical substance.
