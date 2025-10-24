US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee has supported Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The bill still needs to be considered by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then approved by the president. This is Graham's third attempt to pass such a decision. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously supported Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The bill states that Russia will be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism if it does not return the abducted Ukrainian children. - DW writes.

Graham stated that such a status would have "devastating consequences for the Russian economy."

According to DW, currently four countries have this status: Cuba, Iran, Syria, and North Korea.

The bill still needs to be considered by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then approved by the US President. - the post says.

This is the third attempt by US senators, led by Graham, to achieve such a decision. They submitted similar bills for consideration in September 2022 and June 2024.

Recall

In September 2025, a bill was registered in the US Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return illegally abducted Ukrainian children. The initiators of the document were Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Katie Britt.

