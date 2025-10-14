OSCE PA President appoints Carina Ohdebrink as Special Representative on the Abduction and Deportation of Ukrainian Children

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro has appointed Swedish MP Carina Ohlsson as Special Representative for the Abduction and Deportation of Ukrainian Children. This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Carina Ohlsson is a member of the Swedish Parliament, a member of the country's delegation to the OSCE, and the author of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly report on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia – one of the most incisive documents on this topic. She has repeatedly called on OSCE member states to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and support the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA. - Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, Ukraine expects close cooperation.

We continue our work to bring every Ukrainian child home... The voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is important. The role of international partners is key. - Yermak summarized.

Zelenskyy proposed appointing an OSCE special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children