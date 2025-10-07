Zelenskyy proposed appointing an OSCE special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro. The Head of State proposed appointing a special envoy to the President of the OSCE PA, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State thanked for the visit and noted the Assembly's support for Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

One of the most important topics of the meeting was the return of Ukrainian children abducted and illegally deported by Russia.

We would be glad if you, Mr. President, could focus on the issue of abducted Ukrainian children. This is a priority for us, because it is a great challenge for me first and foremost, and for Ukraine's diplomatic group. Because we can exchange soldiers or sometimes even prisoners of other categories. But we cannot exchange children with the Russians. And it is clear why. Therefore, we must return them to their families, to their loved ones. And the voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is very important. - noted the Head of State.

He proposed appointing a special envoy to the President of the OSCE PA, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the preparation of a resolution of the UN General Assembly condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, and called on the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to support it.

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro noted that the Assembly would join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The meeting also discussed joint efforts to free prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia.

Separately, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly noted the importance of continuing pressure on Russia.

We are over 300 parliamentarians, more than 55 parliaments, in which you have a voice, a united voice. This voice, of course, is not about bombs, not about military supplies. But we can support political sanctions, economic sanctions and, of course, military aid. - he noted.

In addition, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro announced that he would take part in the fourth parliamentary summit of the international Crimea Platform, which will be held in November in Stockholm.

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, stated in the Verkhovna Rada about initiating the OSCE PA's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts and coordinated international actions for the safe return of children.