03:10 PM • 10294 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11465 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13282 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17548 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18703 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43856 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44544 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72138 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59738 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy proposed appointing an OSCE special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, proposing the appointment of a special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children. The OSCE will join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and the release of prisoners of war was also discussed.

Zelenskyy proposed appointing an OSCE special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro. The Head of State proposed appointing a special envoy to the President of the OSCE PA, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the visit and noted the Assembly's support for Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

One of the most important topics of the meeting was the return of Ukrainian children abducted and illegally deported by Russia.

We would be glad if you, Mr. President, could focus on the issue of abducted Ukrainian children. This is a priority for us, because it is a great challenge for me first and foremost, and for Ukraine's diplomatic group. Because we can exchange soldiers or sometimes even prisoners of other categories. But we cannot exchange children with the Russians. And it is clear why. Therefore, we must return them to their families, to their loved ones. And the voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is very important.

- noted the Head of State.

Sybiha discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Secretary of the Holy See25.09.25, 20:15 • 2929 views

He proposed appointing a special envoy to the President of the OSCE PA, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the preparation of a resolution of the UN General Assembly condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, and called on the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to support it.

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro noted that the Assembly would join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The meeting also discussed joint efforts to free prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia.

Separately, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly noted the importance of continuing pressure on Russia.

We are over 300 parliamentarians, more than 55 parliaments, in which you have a voice, a united voice. This voice, of course, is not about bombs, not about military supplies. But we can support political sanctions, economic sanctions and, of course, military aid.

- he noted.

In addition, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro announced that he would take part in the fourth parliamentary summit of the international Crimea Platform, which will be held in November in Stockholm.

OSCE PA may join coalition for return of Ukrainian children: what the assembly president said07.10.25, 14:25 • 2074 views

Recall

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, stated in the Verkhovna Rada about initiating the OSCE PA's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts and coordinated international actions for the safe return of children.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
United Nations General Assembly
Stockholm
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine