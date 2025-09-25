Sybiha discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Secretary of the Holy See

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 348 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 3200 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 15131 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 41978 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 31298 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 56908 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 56439 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 74814 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55505 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47200 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.7m/s
58%
760mm
Popular news
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 27688 views
15 trains delayed after Russia's night attack, two of them by more than 5 hours - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 25, 10:30 AM • 12372 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 16035 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 23677 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 15265 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 9560 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 15434 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 23845 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 41980 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 27843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 16155 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 27492 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 61257 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 119469 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 77741 views
Actual
Fox News
Sukhoi Su-24
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

Sybiha discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Secretary of the Holy See

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. They discussed humanitarian aid and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported children.

Sybiha discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Secretary of the Holy See

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during which they discussed humanitarian aid and the return home of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was a pleasure to meet with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. We highly appreciate the Holy Father's constant spiritual support for Ukraine, as well as the Vatican's humanitarian aid, particularly its care for Ukrainian children 

- Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the Vatican for Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's mission and appreciates the Holy See's involvement in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported children.

We continue to hope for an apostolic visit of His Holiness to Ukraine, which would provide extremely important spiritual support to millions of believers in this difficult time of full-scale war 

- Sybiha noted.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that Ukraine, together with the Holy See, will continue to work to alleviate human suffering and promote the cause of peace.

I also reiterated our invitation to Archbishop Gallagher to visit Ukraine at his convenience 

- Sybiha summarized.

Addition

Pope Leo XIV stated that despite the Holy See's constant calls for peace, the Vatican's mission as a direct mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently unlikely.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Andriy Sybiha
charity
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
New York City
Ukraine