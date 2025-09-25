Sybiha discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Secretary of the Holy See

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during which they discussed humanitarian aid and the return home of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was a pleasure to meet with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. We highly appreciate the Holy Father's constant spiritual support for Ukraine, as well as the Vatican's humanitarian aid, particularly its care for Ukrainian children - Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the Vatican for Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's mission and appreciates the Holy See's involvement in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported children.

We continue to hope for an apostolic visit of His Holiness to Ukraine, which would provide extremely important spiritual support to millions of believers in this difficult time of full-scale war - Sybiha noted.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that Ukraine, together with the Holy See, will continue to work to alleviate human suffering and promote the cause of peace.

I also reiterated our invitation to Archbishop Gallagher to visit Ukraine at his convenience - Sybiha summarized.

Addition

Pope Leo XIV stated that despite the Holy See's constant calls for peace, the Vatican's mission as a direct mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently unlikely.