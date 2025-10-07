OSCE PA may join coalition for return of Ukrainian children: what the assembly president said

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons addressed the Verkhovna Rada and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to return children abducted by Russia to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro will initiate the formal accession of the Parliamentary Assembly to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and Ensuring Accountability for Russia. Pere Joan Pons Sampietro stated this on October 7 from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during his official visit to Ukraine. - the message says.

Sampietro also noted the importance of coordinated international action to ensure the safe return of children.

It should be clearly stated that the abduction of children from their homes, forced assimilation, and abuse are not only a war crime, but also a moral problem. - said the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro arrived in Kyiv on October 7, where he addressed the Verkhovna Rada, expressing support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.