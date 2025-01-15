ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
The future US Secretary of State: Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions

The future US Secretary of State: Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44571 views

Marco Rubio, Trump's candidate for US Secretary of State, said that it is impossible to return the Armed Forces to pre-war positions. According to him, both sides must compromise to end the war.

US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the post of top US diplomat, Marco Rubio, said that Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions to end the war. Rubio said this during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Rubio said that it was unrealistic to believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could push back Russian troops to the lines that existed before the invasion, and that Kyiv would have to make concessions to Moscow to end the war.

Ukraine will not be able to return people to where they were before the invasion. Just because of the dynamics of the numbers," Rubio said.

He added that Ukraine is not running out of money to continue the war, but out of people.

"We will have to make concessions to both the Russian Federation and the Ukrainians. It's not going to be easy... it's going to require bold diplomacy," Rubio added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Financial Times published an article analyzing the position on major foreign policy issues of Marco Rubio, who became the choice for the post of Secretary of State in the new administration of US President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-senate-committee-on-foreign-relationsUnited States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
financial-timesFinancial Times
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising