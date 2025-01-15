The future US Secretary of State: Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions

US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the post of top US diplomat, Marco Rubio, said that Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions to end the war. Rubio said this during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, Rubio said that it was unrealistic to believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could push back Russian troops to the lines that existed before the invasion, and that Kyiv would have to make concessions to Moscow to end the war.

Ukraine will not be able to return people to where they were before the invasion. Just because of the dynamics of the numbers," Rubio said.

He added that Ukraine is not running out of money to continue the war, but out of people.

"We will have to make concessions to both the Russian Federation and the Ukrainians. It's not going to be easy... it's going to require bold diplomacy," Rubio added.

