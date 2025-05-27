A meeting with the US delegation took place in the Presidential Office: what they talked about

Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylo and Pavlo Palisa held a meeting with the American delegation. It was headed by Tyler Brace, a senior expert of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the US Senate, advisor to Senator Jim Risch, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Ukrainian side emphasized that weapons and financial assistance from the United States have become a key factor in Ukraine's ability to fight against Russian aggression, and it is important that support continues in the future.

The American delegation noted that Ukraine consistently demonstrates its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and the achievement of a just peace.

Ukraine has publicly announced its readiness for any term of unconditional ceasefire, but Russia remains the main obstacle in this process – Ihor Brusylo noted.

The parties also discussed legislative initiatives being prepared by senators that could help bring a decent and lasting peace closer.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the Agreement on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. The parties noted that it has become a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the United States and Ukraine. In particular, the discussion focused on the further development of cooperation in various fields, especially in strengthening military capabilities and trade - the message says.

