A meeting with the US delegation took place in the Presidential Office: what they talked about

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM
A meeting with the US delegation took place in the Presidential Office: what they talked about

Kyiv

 

Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office met with the US delegation. Ukraine needs weapons and assistance, and the US noted Ukraine's readiness for peace.

A meeting with the US delegation took place in the Presidential Office: what they talked about

Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylo and Pavlo Palisa held a meeting with the American delegation. It was headed by Tyler Brace, a senior expert of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the US Senate, advisor to Senator Jim Risch, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Ukrainian side emphasized that weapons and financial assistance from the United States have become a key factor in Ukraine's ability to fight against Russian aggression, and it is important that support continues in the future.

The American delegation noted that Ukraine consistently demonstrates its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and the achievement of a just peace.

Ukraine has publicly announced its readiness for any term of unconditional ceasefire, but Russia remains the main obstacle in this process 

– Ihor Brusylo noted.

The parties also discussed legislative initiatives being prepared by senators that could help bring a decent and lasting peace closer.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the Agreement on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. The parties noted that it has become a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the United States and Ukraine. In particular, the discussion focused on the further development of cooperation in various fields, especially in strengthening military capabilities and trade 

- the message says.

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund23.05.25, 16:54 • 13316 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
United States
Ukraine
