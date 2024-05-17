ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia

Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

The chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of the US, EU, Ukraine and other countries have condemned Georgia's controversial "foreign agents" law, saying it undermines democracy and contradicts Georgia's goal of Western integration.

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy Oleksandr Merezhko signed a joint statement by the heads of foreign affairs committees of the world's countries, which condemns the adoption of the Georgian law on "foreign agents." This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN

Details 

The signing of this statement was initiated by U.S. Senator Benjamin Louis Cardin, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. 

The document was signed by the chairmen of the committees of the U.S. Senate, the European Parliament, the parliaments of Belgium, the Czech Parliament, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and Ukraine. 

Despite the repeated concerns expressed by friends and allies, the Georgian parliament has taken a disturbing repressive step that undermines the foundations of democracy and contradicts the stated goal of Georgia's integration with the Western democratic world. As representatives of the legislatures of the Euro-Atlantic area, we understand that the role of parliament is to reflect the will of its people, and Georgians have clearly spoken out against the Kremlin-inspired law as incompatible with their identity, European values and democratic principles. This so-called "foreign agents" law reflects the policy of Vladimir Putin, who continues to illegally occupy 20 percent of Georgia's territory

- the joint statement reads.

Recall

On May 14, amid protests , Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents." 

According to a statement by the EU's chief of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the adoption of the law on "transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia negatively affects the country's progress towards the European Union, and the Georgian authorities should withdraw the law. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

