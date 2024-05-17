Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy Oleksandr Merezhko signed a joint statement by the heads of foreign affairs committees of the world's countries, which condemns the adoption of the Georgian law on "foreign agents." This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

The signing of this statement was initiated by U.S. Senator Benjamin Louis Cardin, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The document was signed by the chairmen of the committees of the U.S. Senate, the European Parliament, the parliaments of Belgium, the Czech Parliament, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and Ukraine.

Despite the repeated concerns expressed by friends and allies, the Georgian parliament has taken a disturbing repressive step that undermines the foundations of democracy and contradicts the stated goal of Georgia's integration with the Western democratic world. As representatives of the legislatures of the Euro-Atlantic area, we understand that the role of parliament is to reflect the will of its people, and Georgians have clearly spoken out against the Kremlin-inspired law as incompatible with their identity, European values and democratic principles. This so-called "foreign agents" law reflects the policy of Vladimir Putin, who continues to illegally occupy 20 percent of Georgia's territory - the joint statement reads.

On May 14, amid protests , Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents."

According to a statement by the EU's chief of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the adoption of the law on "transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia negatively affects the country's progress towards the European Union, and the Georgian authorities should withdraw the law.