EU to freeze Georgia's membership bid if 'foreign agents' law passed - FT

Georgia's controversial law on "foreign agents," inspired by a Russian law, could become a stumbling block to Georgia's EU accession negotiations. European officials told the Financial Times about the possible freeze on Georgia's EU membership, UNN reports .

The EU will freeze Georgia's membership application if Tbilisi passes a controversial law on "foreign agents" that critics say is inspired by Vladimir Putin's Russia. - the publication writes.

"We were very clear." . . this is an indicative event. The [Georgian government] knows what the score is," said a person briefed on the discussions between Georgian and EU officials.

Context

The ruling Georgian Dream party on Tuesday passed a bill requiring media and civic groups that receive foreign funding to register with the government, despite months of demonstrations and repeated warnings from Brussels.

A final vote by the ruling majority is expected in the coming weeks, when President Salome Zurabishvili will refuse to sign it as promised and send it back to parliament.

Georgia officially became a candidate for EU membership in December 2023, subject to a number of reforms recommended by Brussels.

In a recent statement on behalf of the EU, signed by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the entire College of Commissioners, it was stated that the adoption of this law "negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU.

We call on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, respect their commitments to the EU and push forward with the necessary reforms," they added.

Meanwhile, protests are growing in Georgia, with thousands of people gathering daily in Tbilisi and protests spreading to other Georgian cities, with police clashing with demonstrators, some of whom were injured.

Earlier this week, fights also broke out inside the parliament between opposition lawmakers and members of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Recall

Tens of thousands of people protested in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities against the controversial "foreign agents" law, and the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, and Lithuania joined the rally.