Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70134 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147996 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248799 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173769 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

EU to freeze Georgia's membership bid if 'foreign agents' law passed - FT

EU to freeze Georgia's membership bid if 'foreign agents' law passed - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30622 views

Georgia's application for EU membership will be frozen if the controversial Russian-inspired law on "foreign agents" is passed.

Georgia's controversial law on "foreign agents," inspired by a Russian law, could become a stumbling block to Georgia's EU accession negotiations. European officials told the Financial Times about the possible freeze on Georgia's EU membership, UNN reports .

The EU will freeze Georgia's membership application if Tbilisi passes a controversial law on "foreign agents" that critics say is inspired by Vladimir Putin's Russia.

 - the publication writes.

"We were very clear." . . this is an indicative event. The [Georgian government] knows what the score is," said a person briefed on the discussions between Georgian and EU officials.

Context

The ruling Georgian Dream party on Tuesday passed a bill requiring media and civic groups that receive foreign funding to register with the government, despite months of demonstrations and repeated warnings from Brussels.

A final vote by the ruling majority is expected in the coming weeks, when President Salome Zurabishvili will refuse to sign it as promised and send it back to parliament.

Georgia officially became a candidate for EU membership in December 2023, subject to a number of reforms recommended by Brussels.

In a recent statement on behalf of the EU, signed by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the entire College of Commissioners, it was stated that the adoption of this law "negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU.

We call on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, respect their commitments to the EU and push forward with the necessary reforms," they added.

Meanwhile, protests are growing in Georgia, with thousands of people gathering daily in Tbilisi and protests spreading to other Georgian cities, with police clashing with demonstrators, some of whom were injured.

Earlier this week, fights also broke out inside the parliament between opposition lawmakers and members of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Recall

Tens of thousands of people protested in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities against the controversial "foreign agents" law, and the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, and Lithuania joined the rally.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
financial-timesFinancial Times
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
islandiiaIceland
brusselsBrussels
lithuaniaLithuania
estoniaEstonia
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising