Europe concerned about US troop withdrawal from region ahead of NATO summit - Bloomberg

European NATO allies have focused on ensuring that the upcoming Alliance summit in The Hague takes place without security risks and in the most constructive tone possible. However, European politicians are concerned about the pace at which the US is withdrawing its forces from the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to the publication, even if US President Donald Trump is satisfied with the promises of European leaders to increase spending on NATO maintenance and their own defense, there is growing concern about the rapidly decreasing US military presence in the region. This is especially true against the backdrop of escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

In addition, only after the June 24-25 summit in The Hague, where members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will formally commit to spending 5% of GDP on defense, will the US present its military review, which will determine the extent of probable significant reductions in US forces in Europe.

Given that approximately 80,000 American troops are stationed in Europe, the governments of the region are considering the prospect of at least a US refusal to build up military presence, as planned under the presidency of Joe Biden.

The stakes rose significantly overnight after the US attacked nuclear facilities in Iran, risking dragging Trump into a spiraling conflict in the Middle East after he loudly criticized US military involvement abroad. His 180-degree shift in foreign policy will be a topic that will be difficult to avoid at the meeting, especially with the presence of NATO ally Turkey, a key stakeholder in the region.

Defense officials in the region are now preparing for a potentially much larger withdrawal of US troops from the European continent, which could pose a significant security threat, officials familiar with the negotiations told the publication.

Before early June, no US official had come to NATO to discuss the review of the structure of the American armed forces. And this raises concerns among allies that it could be done on very short notice, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is trying to overcome Spain's blockade of a new defense spending agreement that US President Donald Trump has demanded for next week's summit. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday at the last minute thwarted preparations for the meeting in The Hague, strongly opposing the agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

