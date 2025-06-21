Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existence

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, ahead of the NATO summit, expressed doubt about the expediency of the continued existence of the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Speaking at the University of Padua, Guido Crosetto stated that "NATO no longer has the right to exist," adding that "times have changed."

The US and the EU are no longer the center of the world. NATO must adapt to changed conditions - emphasized the Italian minister.

He also called on NATO to cooperate with the Global South to further ensure peace and mutual protection.

Speaking about the role of the European Union, Crosetto stated that Europe's influence is decreasing.

"We often speak as if we still live 30 years ago. But everything has changed. We speak of Europe as if it means something. Perhaps it could have meant something if it had endowed itself with a political role it never got. If it had a foreign policy or defense. But its time has passed," Crosetto said.

