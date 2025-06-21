$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, ahead of the NATO summit, expressed doubt about the feasibility of the continued existence of the North Atlantic Alliance, emphasizing the need to adapt to changed conditions. He believes that "times have changed" and called on NATO to cooperate with the Global South, and also noted the decreasing influence of the European Union.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, ahead of the NATO summit, expressed doubt about the expediency of the continued existence of the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking at the University of Padua, Guido Crosetto stated that "NATO no longer has the right to exist," adding that "times have changed."

The US and the EU are no longer the center of the world. NATO must adapt to changed conditions

- emphasized the Italian minister.

He also called on NATO to cooperate with the Global South to further ensure peace and mutual protection.

Speaking about the role of the European Union, Crosetto stated that Europe's influence is decreasing.

"We often speak as if we still live 30 years ago. But everything has changed. We speak of Europe as if it means something. Perhaps it could have meant something if it had endowed itself with a political role it never got. If it had a foreign policy or defense. But its time has passed," Crosetto said.

Reminder

The Latvian Saeima approved a statement in support of Ukraine's fastest possible invitation to NATO ahead of the Hague summit. Inviting Ukraine to the Alliance will be a significant signal of its clear path to membership.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Italy
Ukraine
