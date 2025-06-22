$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reznikov: while US cuts aid to Ukraine, partners in Europe "finally woke up"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Oleksiy Reznikov emphasized that conventional weapons from the US are no longer a decisive factor, as Ukraine's European partners have increased arms supplies for defense. He added that the war is changing, and drones are coming to the fore, effectively destroying enemy equipment at a low cost.

Reznikov: while US cuts aid to Ukraine, partners in Europe "finally woke up"

The United States is reducing its supply of conventional weapons to Ukraine, on which Kyiv was acutely dependent at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but this is not a tragedy. As the war has now become hybrid, drones have come to the fore. And Ukraine has "partners in Europe who have finally woken up." This was stated by former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this war has changed a lot today. Conventional weapons (traditional, regulated by international treaties) are no longer a decisive factor.

Although the main thing remains air defense and sky protection, which involve "expensive systems – Patriot, NASAMS." However, the supply of weapons for Ukraine's defense after the demarche of American leader Donald Trump was strengthened by Ukraine's European partners.

We have partners in Europe who have finally woken up. This was especially evident when our president flew from the States to London after that famous meeting in the Oval Office. The entire European leadership community rose up immediately, and today we see a very positive trend... Europe has woken up, and Europe means tremendous resources. Monetary resources in the first place. Even if there are countries that do not produce weapons, they have money

- said Reznikov.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine want to form an army of child drone operators - CNS22.06.25, 13:13 • 2096 views

According to the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine, combat drones should be actively used at the front now.

Why are FPV drones highly respected and in demand on the battlefield? A drone with a thermal camera costs from 300 to 500 dollars, depending on the configuration and the battery's ability to carry it for 15 or 25 kilometers. But it can destroy a 12-million Russian tank, for example, so when someone comes and says: we made cool drones for one and a half thousand dollars. I say: why? You can buy 3 for that and destroy more enemy equipment. That is, it is a matter of efficiency

- added Reznikov.

Group of Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created20.06.25, 17:58 • 2244 views

Recall

As previously reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov after a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukraine is launching a new important initiative of joint production of Ukrainian weapons in Ramstein countries for Ukraine's needs.

VR updated PPP for defense and reconstruction19.06.25, 17:36 • 3126 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

