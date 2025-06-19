$41.630.10
VR updated PPP for defense and reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that updates the tools of public-private partnership. The law is designed to attract investment for the reconstruction and development of the defense industry complex.

VR updated PPP for defense and reconstruction

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law No. 7508 in the second reading and as a whole, aimed at updating the tools of public-private partnership (PPP). The new law is intended to make this mechanism more flexible, faster, and attractive for business, particularly in the field of international cooperation in the production of weapons and defense equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister for Strategic Industrial Branches of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

Details

As stated in the official announcement, the main goal of the document is to attract private investment for the reconstruction of destroyed facilities and the creation of new projects that meet the needs of Ukraine's updated economy.

According to Smetanin, the draft law provides many opportunities for Ukraine's recovery and economic development, including for the defense industry complex.

The draft law introduces for the first time the possibility of creating joint defense projects between state and private defense companies. Current legislation did not provide for this. I thank the members of the Committee on Economic Development, the people's deputies, the Ministry of Economy, and all involved. Our strength is in unity!

- Smetanin noted.

He also added that this opens doors for various cooperation options that will lead to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense industry complex, including attracting more investment. 

Among the key changes provided for by the draft law:

  • introduction of a deferred payment mechanism for infrastructure facilities;
    • simplification of PPP project preparation - without mandatory feasibility studies and efficiency analysis;
      • possibility of implementing small projects worth up to 5.3 million euros;
        • creation of an electronic system for conducting competitions;
          • establishment of standard qualification requirements for private investors;
            • expansion of the powers of local self-government bodies in the field of partnerships.

              The adoption of the law should be another step towards actively involving business in the national reconstruction, Smetanin emphasized.

              Liliia Naboka

